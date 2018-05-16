Last Bill Signing Of The Term In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan held his last bill-signing ceremony of the term on Tuesday. He signed 229 bills into law. Hogan signed a bill to prohibit health professionals from practicing “gay conversion therapy” on minors. Maryland is the 12th state to enact legislation against the practice of trying to alter a person’s sexual orientation through psychological intervention. Hogan also signed legislation to block nearly $3 billion in new tax increases on Marylanders over the next five years due to the federal tax overhaul by adjusting state law on personal income tax exemptions. The governor says tax-relief measures are aimed at helping Maryland families, small businesses, retirees, and veterans. Hogan also noted measures to provide incentives for septic-system maintenance, to reduce runoff in the Chesapeake Bay, and protect Maryland shoreline from offshore drilling.

