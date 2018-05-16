HARRISBURG – Checking the contested races for PA Senate. In the 28th District, Republicans chose Kristin Phillips-Hill to be winner. She will face Democrat Judith Higgins, who won her race. In the 30th District, Republican Judy Ward was the winner.
