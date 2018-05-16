Missing, Endangered Lancaster County Man Sought

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police are searching for an endangered missing Lancaster County man. Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, 57-year-old Jeffrey Lyons left his home in the 2600 block of Old Orchard Road operating a white 2015 Dodge Ram pickup. Lyons shut off his cell phone, which was last connected to a cell tower in the 2600 block of Oregon Pike in Manheim Township. He reportedly did not take his wallet or credit cards and does not appear to have packed any personal belongings. Lyons failed to show for multiple business appointments during the day and has not been able to be reached by any family members or co-workers since. Lyons’ family is concerned for his welfare and ability to care for himself and have declared him an endangered missing person. A photo of Lyons and a similar vehicle which Lyons may be operating can be seen below. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

Related