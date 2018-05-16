Contested Area PA House Race Outcomes

HARRISBURG – Winners in area contested PA House races were Democrat Dan Williams in the 74th District; Republican John Hershey in the 82nd; Republican incumbent Dan Moul in the 91st District; Republican incumbent Dawn Keefer in the 92nd; In the 93rd, Republican Mike Jones got the win; Republican Andrew Lewis won the 105th District; Democrat Jill Linta won the 106th; Democrat incumbent Tom Caltagirone won in the 127th; Republican incumbent Ryan Mackenzie won in the 134th; Democrat Danielle Otten got the victory in the 155th; Republican incumbent Eric Roe won in the 158th District; Democrat Kristine Howard won in the 167th District. Two districts were too close to call. In the 193rd, Republican Barry Cockley leads by one vote over Torren Ecker and in the 199th, Republican Barb Gleim leads Jason Kelso by 29 votes.

