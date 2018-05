HARRISBURG – Voters had their say in the 2018 PA primary election. York County Sen. Scott Wagner won the GOP race for governor and will challenge incumbent Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf in November. Republican Jeff Bartos won his race for Lt. Governor while Braddock Mayor John Fetterman won the Democrat race for Lt. Governor, upsetting incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Lou Barletta was the winner and will face incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

