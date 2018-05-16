PA Voters Make Their Selections In U.S. House Races

HARRISBURG – Looking at contested races for the U.S. House. Republican incumbent Lloyd Smucker won in the 11th Congressional District. In the 9th Congressional District, Republican Dan Meuser won his race and will face Democrat Denny Wolf, who beat out two others. The race in the 10th Congressional District is too close to call as Democrat George Scott has a slight lead over Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson. The race in the 12th Congressional District had Republican incumbent Tom Marino winning, while it was too close to call in the Democrat race as Marc Friedenberg holds a slight lead over Judy Herschel. In the 13th Congressional District, Republican John Joyce beat out seven other challengers.

Related