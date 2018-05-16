Weekend Burglaries In Lancaster County Investigated

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are investigating multiple commercial burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours of Saturday, May 12 to Sunday, May 13. Several restaurants in the 1500 block of Manheim Pike, 1900 block of Fruitville Pike, 2000 block of Miller Road, and the 5500 block of Main Street along with a Main Street builder in Manheim Township were hit. Detectives obtained a surveillance photo from one of the businesses. You can see the photo below. Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

