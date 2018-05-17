Cooperation To Stop An Invasive Insect In PA

HARRISBURG – On the heels of finding the first Spotted Lanternfly hatch of the season, the PA Department of Agriculture, the USDA, and Penn State University warned of its potential $18 billion impact on the Commonwealth’s businesses, trade, and economy. The insect feeds on agricultural commodities produced in the state, such as hops, grapes, apples, and hardwoods. State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the partnership of PDA, USDA, and Penn State University is hard at work trying to contain the invasive pest and continue to safeguard the state’s agriculture industry. The Spotted Lanternfly is an inch-long black, red, and white spotted insect native to Southeast Asia. Gov. Tom Wolf proposed nearly $1.6 million in dedicated state funding to combat the Spotted Lanternfly as part of his fiscal year 2018-19 budget plan. If approved, this funding will supplement $17.5 million in federal funding announced earlier this month by USDA.

