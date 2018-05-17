Driver Convicted For Hit & Run School Bus Crash

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man who triggered a crash that caused a school bus carrying 14 students to tip over on a Lancaster County highway last year has been convicted of all 68 counts, including nine felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, and hit-and-run. A judge found 47-year-old James Irvin III guilty in a non–jury trial. Investigators say Irvin was trying to pass two tractor-trailers in May 2017 along Route 30 near Route 896 when he hit another vehicle that was escorting them. That vehicle then sideswiped the oncoming bus, which struck one of the tractor-trailers and tipped over. Authorities say Irvin fled the scene and was arrested about a week later. The bus was transporting 14 Lancaster Mennonite students. Two students inside were seriously injured. No one was killed. The judge will order sentence in about three months.

