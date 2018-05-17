Grants To Help With PA School Breakfasts

HARRISBURG – As part of his School Breakfast Initiative to help more children start their day with a healthy meal, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $900,000 from the inaugural round of grants to help 200 schools make breakfast available to all students and expand options for the children. First Lady Frances Wolf joined Education Department Executive Deputy Secretary Dr. David Volkman and school advocates at Lawnton Elementary School in Harrisburg to celebrate the announcement. One in five Pennsylvania children struggle with hunger. To address the problem, in 2016, the Wolf Administration set a goal of ensuring that 60% of students who benefit from free and reduced priced school meals also participate in school breakfast by 2020. Currently, over 3,000 Pennsylvania schools report that they offer breakfast, however fewer than half of those schools offer alternative serving methods. Only 50% of students who receive free or reduced lunch also receive breakfast.

