Lancaster County Company Expanding For More Jobs

EPHRATA – A truck body manufacturing facility is expanding in Lancaster County. Spartan Motors, Inc. will create 200 new jobs in Ephrata. The company, a provider of specialty chassis and vehicle design, manufacturing, and assembly, plans to expand its current site to fulfill a recently-awarded contract from the U.S. Postal Service to manufacture cargo body vehicles for parcel delivery. The 2,000-vehicle, $214 million USPS contract award, the largest single order in Spartan’s history, required the company to look outside of its Michigan and Indiana facilities to accommodate the large order. Spartan chose to upgrade its existing Ephrata location and leverage a highly skilled workforce while expanding its East Coast operations. In so doing, Spartan will invest at least $2.4 million into the project, which will result in the new jobs and the retention of 76 existing jobs over the next three years.

