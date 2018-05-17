Action Plan Offered To Protect At-Risk Children

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released his “State of the Child” action plan detailing problems with the state’s child welfare system. He’s calling for immediate action to help keep Pennsylvania’s at-risk children safe. DePasquale crossed the state to talk with child-welfare caseworkers, supervisors and managers, as well as child-abuse medical experts and nonprofit leaders. He heard caseworkers begging for less bureaucracy so they could spend more time with the children and families on their caseloads. DePasquale added if lawmakers and the governor do not spend money now on protecting and helping children, the costs on the back end – in terms of foster care, the juvenile justice system, and even lives will be exponentially higher. You can read the action plan by CLICKING HERE.



