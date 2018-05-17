Push For Broadband In PA’s Rural Areas

HARRISBURG – Working to bring broadband infrastructure and connectivity to rural communities in Pennsylvania, Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron & McKean Counties has introduced legislation to establish the Rural Pennsylvania Broadband Deployment Act. The lawmaker said, “Access to high-speed internet is not a luxury, but a necessity for our students and teachers, our farmers and business owners, and our doctors and patients.” House Bill 2293 would establish a new fund within the State Treasury into which federal and other funding can be deposited to use for deployment of rural broadband/high-speed internet services. The legislation would also create an advisory board within the Department of Community and Economic Development to not only investigate and make recommendations for the improved deployment of these services, but also to solicit, review, and recommend proposals to use the funding. The bill has been referred to the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee for consideration.

Related