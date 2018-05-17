Warmer Weather Increases Lyme Disease Risks

HARRISBURG – In his recent newsletter, Senator Ryan Aument reminds us that as spring brings warmer temperatures and more opportunities for outdoor activities, the risk of Pennsylvanians being exposed to Lyme disease skyrockets. The disease is spread by deer ticks and can cause long-term damage to the heart and central nervous system. The keys to reducing Lyme disease risk are early detection and prevention. Protective clothing and the use of tick repellents are encouraged, as well as inspecting your body for ticks following any outdoor activity. For more information on Lyme disease, visit the Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov.

