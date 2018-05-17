Yellow Dot Program Assists Traffic Accident Victims

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Yellow Dot program was created to ensure the medical needs of traffic accident victims are met, even if they are not able to communicate these needs to first responders. Yellow Dot participants are asked to complete a personal information sheet detailing their medical history and special needs, such as allergies, medications and special medical conditions, and place the information along with a recent photo in the vehicle’s glove box. A yellow dot affixed to the rear window of the vehicle alerts first responders to the presence of special medical information regarding one or more of the vehicle’s potential occupants. More information about the Yellow Dot program is available online at yellowdot.pa.gov.

Related