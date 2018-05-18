Cutler Commends PUC Order To Return Millions To Customers

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler is commending the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which issued an order requiring 17 major electric, natural gas. and water and wastewater utilities to return $320 million per year to consumers. The order comes after Cutler and handful of colleagues encouraged them to do so. In March, Cutler, along with 14 others, issued a letter to the PUC commissioners urging them to look at possible reductions in energy rates for consumers because of the significant decrease in federal corporate tax rates and other tax changes under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law last year by President Trump. The decreases, which lowered the tax liability of many utility companies, have caused 39 other states to also reduce their energy rates. In response to the Commissions’ decision, Cutler called it “great news for the citizens of the Commonwealth.” He added, “As we have seen time and time again, the savings produced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act have a direct, positive, impact on Pennsylvanians. Savings are being passed down to citizens and I applaud the PUC for making this decision.”

Related