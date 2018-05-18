Ervin To Run For Maryland Governor

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – The running mate of a Maryland gubernatorial candidate who died suddenly last week announced that she will run for governor in his place. Valerie Ervin had three options: Run herself in a crowded Democrat primary, choose someone else to lead the ticket or scrap the campaign altogether. She chose to run and announced her intentions shortly before the deadline Thursday. Her running mate was Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died last week of a heart attack. Ervin is a former member of the Montgomery County Council. Maryland’s primary is June 26.

