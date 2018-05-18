Memorial Service Held For York City Police Officer

YORK – A public memorial service is being held at this hour at the York Expo Center’s Utz Arena to pay tribute to York City Police Officer Alex Sable. The 37-year-old Lancaster County man died last week after suffering cardiac arrest during a SWAT training exercise in Baltimore County, Maryland. Sable leaves behind his wife and three young children. He served as a U.S. Marine for eight years including two tours in Iraq. A fund has been established to help the Sable family. You can make a contribution to the fund by clicking the picture of Officer Sable below.



