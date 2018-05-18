PA Payrolls Hit New Record As Unemployment Drops

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s payrolls crept to another record high in April, while the unemployment rate inched down to a post-recession low as the labor pool shrank. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.7% in April. The national rate is 3.9%. A survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by about 9,000 in April, reaching a record high a bit farther above 6 million. The biggest gains were in professional and business services and education and health services. Today’s figures are preliminary and could change.

Related