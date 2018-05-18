Trump Title X Plan Criticized By Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf criticized a White House plan that would prevent doctors from discussing abortion with female patients at health care centers receiving Title X funding. Wolf said, “There is no role for government to step between a woman and her doctor. President Trump’s plan will cut women off from critical health care services like birth control and preventive care, including cancer screenings. The plan censors doctors and strips federal funding from certain health care providers for discussing legal health care procedures with their patients.” The Trump Administration is expected to announce today new regulations for the Title X family planning program that reinstates President Ronald Reagan’s “protect life rule” which protects the integrity of the program by preventing the “co-location” of family planning clinics with abortion clinics. The rule will separate abortion centers, such as Planned Parenthood, from the thousands of clinics that provide Title X services without cutting any funds.

