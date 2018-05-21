House Panel To Consider Keeping Welfare From Drug Distributors

HARRISBURG – The PA House Health Committee will consider legislation on Tuesday that would impact drug distributors and the welfare system. Under House Bill 129, sponsored by Rep. Jim Cox of Berks & Lancaster Counties, persons convicted of drug distribution crimes would be prohibited from receiving certain public assistance benefits. Often, when individuals are arrested for drug distribution crimes, a subsequent search reveals large sums of money and information indicating that the individual was receiving welfare benefits. The purpose of the measure is to prevent those who abuse the welfare system from taking resources away from those truly in need.

