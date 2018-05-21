Concerned Citizens Unite Against York County Mini Casino

HELLAM TOWNSHIP – Many citizens in York County are concerned over the possibility of a mini casino opening in their community. One possible location for a Penn National mini casino is in the Wrightsville/Hellam Township area. Laurie Lehman of Hellam Township is one concerned citizen who is trying to alert the community of the possibility of the casino coming there. She and a group of concerned citizens plan to attend tonight’s Wrightsville Boro Council meeting to urge them to keep a mini-casino out of their community. The Wrightsville Boro Council meeting is tonight at 6:30 located at 601 Water Street in Wrightsville. Penn National has until July 10 to decide on a mini casino in York County.

Related