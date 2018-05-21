Push For Purchasing Pennsylvania Milk

ALTOONA – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined dairy farmers and industry advocates to kick off “Choose PA Dairy: Goodness that Matters,” a campaign to support Pennsylvania’s dairy industry by educating consumers on how to find and buy locally-produced milk, and why it matters to Pennsylvania’s economy and the health of its residents. The dairy sector is the largest of Pennsylvania’s $135.7 billion agriculture industry. It contributes $14.7 billion annually to the state’s economy and supports 52,000 jobs in the state. Redding noted that there are two primary ways to find local milk: looking for the PA Preferred® logo or the plant code 42 on the packaging. Both indicate that the milk was produced in Pennsylvania.

