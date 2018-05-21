Schools Shut Amid Search For MD Officer’s Killer

TOWSON, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has confirmed the death of a Baltimore County police officer who was shot while investigating a suspicious vehicle. Baltimore County authorities said police are searching for at least one armed suspect. Police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove said the officer had been investigating a suspicious vehicle on Linwen Way in the community of Perry Hall. Hogan says “we’re deeply saddened” that the “brave officer” was shot in the line of duty. Authorities were advising motorists to avoid the area and residents to shelter in place while the hunt for the suspect continued. Students at three local elementary schools are being held inside their buildings on alert status because of the police activity. Parents are being told to contact school administrators for further instructions.

