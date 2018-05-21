Three Year Old Rescued From Manure Pit

HONEY BROOK TWP. (AP) – Officials say emergency crews rescued a 3-year-old boy who fell into a manure pit on a Chester County farm. Emergency responders were called to the Honey Brook Township farm at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the child fell into the six to 10-foot pit inside a large barn. Fire crews tried to get in to help, but quickly became stuck, and as they developed a plan they tried to calm the frightened boy. Two rescuers with rope harnesses worked their way inside, and after building a plywood platform were able to move through the pit to the victim. The boy was alert when he was removed on a stretcher and taken to Ephrata Hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say decontaminating rescue personnel and equipment took considerable time.

