Wolf Critical Of “Protect Life Rule”

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf is critical of a White House plan that would prevent abortion at health care centers receiving Title X funding. Wolf said, “There is no role for government to step between a woman and her doctor. President Trump’s plan will cut women off from critical health care services like birth control and preventive care, including cancer screenings. The plan censors doctors and strips federal funding from certain health care providers for discussing legal health care procedures with their patients.” The Trump Administration announced new regulations for the Title X family planning program that reinstates President Ronald Reagan’s “protect life rule,” which will prevent Title X programs from conducting, counseling for, or referring for abortions.

