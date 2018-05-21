Wolf Urges Lawmakers To Stop Delay Of Gun Safety Measures

HARRISBURG – Citing the school shootings in Santa Fe, Texas and Parkland, Florida, Gov. Tom Wolf wants state lawmakers to pass gun safety measures to send to his desk. Wolf said he looks forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to enact targeted measures to improve school safety. The School Safety Task Force is nearing completion of its regional meetings and there is broad agreement on strengthening Pennsylvania’s Safe Schools Initiative and providing better tools for law enforcement, schools, students, and parents to prevent violence. He said Senate Bill 501, which would keep guns from domestic abusers, has not been called for a vote in the House despite passing the Senate. Wolf also said deadly mass shootings are committed with high-powered long guns. Yet, in Pennsylvania, these guns can be purchased in a private sale without requiring a background check by the State Police. He urged the House and Senate to close the loophole.

