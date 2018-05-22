Arrests After Maryland Police Officer’s Death

PERRY HALL, MD (AP) – Police say three additional teenagers have been taken into custody after a female police officer was killed in Perry Hall. Baltimore County’s public safety department tweeted this morning that the teens are suspects in area burglaries. The department did not say whether the three played any role in Officer Amy Caprio’s death. Another suspect, 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris was arrested Monday and charged as an adult with first-degree murder. According to court records, Harris told a detective he was waiting in the driver’s seat of a Jeep while associates committed a burglary. The records say he told the detective he drove the vehicle at Caprio, an almost four year veteran of the police force.

Related