Firm Defends Role In Harrisburg Incinerator Deal

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Pennsylvania law firm is defending its role in a trash incinerator project that nearly bankrupted the city of Harrisburg. Eckert Seamans CEO Timothy Hudak predicted his firm “will be fully vindicated” in a lawsuit filed by the city and state over the incinerator project. Hudak says the retrofit and refinancing required approval of elected and appointed members of city and county government. He says the firm has no responsibility for the financial problems that drove the city into state receivership. The complaint filed in Commonwealth Court alleges fraud and malpractice in transactions that led the city to borrow hundreds of millions to repair and retrofit the incinerator, which it sold five years ago.

Related