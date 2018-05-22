Paying Tribute During EMS Week

HERSHEY – State officials visited Penn State Health in Hershey as part of Emergency Medical Services Week to thank EMS providers for their role in keeping Pennsylvanians healthy and safe. Dylan Ferguson, the EMS Director at the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Pennsylvania has over 45,000 certified EMS providers who work for over 1,300 licensed ground and air EMS agencies providing services in the state. These providers respond to over one million requests for service each year. Penn State Health and Life Lion provide both air and ground critical care transport to patients in need throughout a number of counties in south central Pennsylvania.

Related