Prayer Sought For Upcoming Court Case

BOYERTOWN – On Thursday, May 24, six courageous students will have their legal case before a three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit as they attempt to defend their rights against the Boyertown Area School District and their current unwritten policy that invades the privacy rights that all students have under the U.S. Constitution and Pennsylvania law to use bathrooms and locker rooms without members of the opposite sex present. PA Family Institute is asking for prayer for the students, the legal team defending the students, the judges involved, and for the eventual outcome that will impact the region and nation. For the May 24th court arguments, PFI is seeking prayer warriors to pray throughout the entire day. They have a sign-up to commit to a half hour time block to spend that time in prayer regarding the case. By clicking on the banner below, you can sign up for a half hour time of prayer for the Boyertown case on Thursday. Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center and Alliance Defending Freedom have been representing the students and their families before the court.

