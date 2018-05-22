Some Lawmakers Want To Open Primaries To Independent Voters

HARRISBURG (AP) – Some top Pennsylvania lawmakers want independent voters to participate in primary elections in an effort to bring more moderates to the polls. Currently, only voters registered with a political party may vote in a primary election, leaving unaffiliated voters without a voice until the general election. Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said that “the extremes of the parties have taken over the primary process.” PA House Majority Leader Dave Reed, a Republican, has also expressed support for the idea and Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, a Democrat, has signaled he would be open to it. Democrat House Minority Leader Frank Dermody has not taken a position.

