Warmer Temperature Brings Greater Lyme Disease Awareness

HARRISBURG – With warmer temperatures and being outside, the risk of Pennsylvanians being exposed to Lyme disease skyrockets. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted primarily by ticks. Speaking on the PA Senate floor, Montgomery County Sen. Stewart Greenleaf urged people to take precautions as diagnosed cases of Lyme disease in Pennsylvania have increased dramatically. Persons should tick check themselves, children, and pets. Protective clothes and the use of tick repellents are encouraged. The keys to reducing Lyme disease risk are early detection and prevention. When detected early, it can be treated with antibiotics. Left untreated, the disease can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system. For more information on Lyme disease, visit the PA Department of Health’s website www.health.pa.gov.

