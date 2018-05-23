Bill Revamps How Pennsylvania Draws District Boundaries

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Senate State Government Committee approved a bill to overhaul how the state draws districts for the Legislature and Congress. The panel voted unanimously for Senate Bill 22 to amend the state Constitution and set up an 11-member independent commission to handle the job. The state Supreme Court earlier this year threw out a Republican-crafted 2011 congressional map and imposed new district lines for this year’s elections. The state currently sets congressional districts by legislation that must pass both chambers and be signed by the governor. The new proposal would have commission members be recommended by caucus leaders and the governor before getting approval by super-majorities of lawmakers.

