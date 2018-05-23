City Hall Fire, Vehicle Burning Probed As Arson

LANCASTER(AP) – Authorities say a fire that damaged the entrance of a Pennsylvania city hall and another fire that destroyed a vehicle nearby are being investigated as possible arson. The Lancaster city fire department and police responded at about 3:45 a.m. this morning to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported. Mayor Danene Sorace said “This was arson. There was nothing that was accidental about this” and vowed a vigorous investigation. She estimated damage at tens of thousands of dollars. The mayor called the situation “very upsetting”.

