Extreme Risk Protective Order Bill Unveiled

HARRISBURG – Legislation to create Extreme Risk Protection Orders in Pennsylvania that allows law enforcement and family members to request a court temporarily seize the guns of someone who is a danger to themselves or others was unveiled in Harrisburg. House Bill 2227, sponsored by Montgomery County Rep. Todd Stephens, was introduced in reaction to recent mass shooting incidents where perpetrators were allowed to purchase or have access to firearms despite exhibiting signs of emotional or mental health problems. Under the bill, a court could immediately issue a temporary order, but it must follow up with a full expedited hearing where the subject of the order may participate and offer evidence and testimony before a final order is issued. The bill has support from gun reform advocacy groups and the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association. The measure is before the House Judiciary Committee.

