Judge Puts Hold On PA’s Plan For Medical Marijuana Research

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Commonwealth Court judge has put a hold on plans to implement the research provision of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law. The judge issued a preliminary injunction that halted the agency’s regulations pertaining to growers and dispensaries that partner for research with medical schools. Judge Patricia McCullough says the regulations may go beyond provisions of the law and circumvent the legislation’s detailed method of licensing growers and dispensaries. A Health Department spokeswoman says the agency is considering its legal options. Dispensaries began opening earlier this year under the 2016 law.

