Latest: 2 Of 3 MD Teen Suspects Ordered Held Without Bail

TOWSON, MD (AP) – Two of the three teens most recently charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer have been ordered held without bail. Fifteen-year-old Darrell Jaymar Ward and 16-year-old Derrick Eugene Matthews waived their right to appear in court today, and Judge Barbara Jung ordered them jailed at an adult lock up. Jung said she didn’t believe a juvenile facility was appropriate considering the murder charges they face in the death of officer Amy Caprio. 17-year-old Eugene Robert Genius IV appeared through video and requested a postponement because his lawyer couldn’t attend Wednesday. The judge agreed. A fourth suspect, 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris, is also charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. The Associated Press does not ordinarily identify underage suspects unless they face adult charges, as all four teens do in this case.