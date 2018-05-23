Push For Passage Of PA School Threat Reporting System

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan group of state senators joined PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro to discuss a school safety bill. Senate Bill 1142 would create the PA Safe2Say Program which would allow anonymous reporting of threats regarding unsafe, potentially harmful, dangerous, violent or criminal activities in schools. Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, a co-sponsor of the bill said the measure would require the state Attorney General to administer the system and ensure the information can be sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency and school officials for further investigation. The program is patterned after the successful Safe2Tell program created in Colorado in 1999 after the school shooting at Columbine.

