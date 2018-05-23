Senate Panel Approves Bill To Save Students From Failing Schools

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee approved legislation to save students from the worst schools across Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 2 creates Educational Savings Accounts or ESAs for students who attend a low-achieving public school ranked in the bottom 15% in the state. ESAs are not vouchers, but are grants in the amount of the average state funding per student, held in an account administered by the state Treasury Department. Parents can spend money from the account only on approved educational purposes, such as tuition at a private school, tutoring, curriculum and textbooks, and services for students with special needs. The funds will be transferred electronically from the state directly to the providers. Senate Bill 2 now goes before the full Senate for consideration.

