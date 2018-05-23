Suspect Named Others In Maryland Officer’s Death

Posted on by GregBarton

PERRY HALL, MD (AP) – Court documents say a teenager accused of fatally striking a Baltimore County police officer with a stolen Jeep identified the three other teens now facing charges in her death. Probable cause statements say 16-year-old Dawnta Harris told a detective he was waiting in a black Jeep while the three other teens committed a burglary earlier this week in Perry Hall. 15-year-old Darrell Ward, 16-year-old Derrick Matthews, and 17-year-old Eugene Genius IV are charged as adults with first-degree burglary and first-degree murder in the killing of officer Amy Caprio. Probable cause statements say Matthews and Ward admitting to committing the burglary. Another says Genius at first declined to give a statement but later objected to being charged with murder, saying he was in the house when the killing occurred.

OFFICER AMY CAPRIO

