Area Student Bodily Privacy Case Goes To Federal Court

HARRISBURG – The Boyertown Area School District case involving an unwritten school policy that allows boys into girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms and girls into boys’ locker rooms and bathrooms is to be argued today before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia. PA Family Institute President Michael Geer says this is a very important case that will probably go to the U.S. Supreme Court. He says parents need to be watching their school districts closely. Geer added that their Independence Law Center’s Chief Counsel Randall Wenger and attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom are representing the students who seek to protect their bodily privacy before the court. He urges prayer for the legal team, the impacted students, and the judges hearing the case.

