Arson Investigation Continues At Lancaster City Hall

LANCASTER – A fire damaged the entrance to Lancaster City Hall and a city vehicle parked nearby. Fire crews and police responded around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Initial indications are that the fires had been intentionally set and are being investigated as arsons. Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said “There was nothing that was accidental about this” and vowed a vigorous investigation. She estimated damage at tens of thousands of dollars. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jessica Higgins at 717-734-3319 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

