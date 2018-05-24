Capitol Hunger Garden Starts Ninth Opening

HARRISBURG – Members of the PA Legislative Hunger Caucus joined with hunger awareness advocates to mark the ninth season opening of the Capitol Hunger Garden. The Hunger Caucus has 83 members who work together and participate in hunger outreach initiatives. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati says the garden serves as a reminder of food insecurity issues in the state. The Capitol Hunger Garden is an approximately 1,000 square-foot area of land adjacent to the State Capitol Building which is overseen by the Hunger Caucus. Since its inception, the garden has annually produced between 700 and 800 pounds of vegetables that are donated to food banks, pantries, and local soup kitchens. 1.6 million Pennsylvanians face hunger everyday and nearly half of them are children.



