Carlisle Bridge Named For Fallen Vietnam Vet Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – The PA House advanced legislation to name a Carlisle bridge after a fallen Vietnam War veteran. Under House Bill 2044, the bridge located on East High Street over the LeTort Spring in Carlisle would be designated as the “Marine Lance Corporal Edward Rykoskey Memorial Bridge.” Rykoskey was killed on Aug. 18, 1966 on his way back from a reconnaissance patrol after alerting his fellow patrolmen to an approaching Viet Cong force in the Da Nang area of South Vietnam. Rykoskey graduated from Carlisle Area High School after which he entered the Marine Corps and served for two years prior to his death. Rykoskey’s family selected the bridge because it’s located near his childhood home. House Bill 2044 now awaits consideration by the Senate.

Related