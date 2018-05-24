Money For PA Potholes & Road Work

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania drivers will be getting some roadway relief in the form of $180 million to fill in potholes and perform other road work. Gov. Tom Wolf is announcing $22 million for pothole and pavement repairs, enough to buy nearly 30,000 tons of paving material. PennDOT burned through nearly 23,000 tons of asphalt to repair potholes through the end of April. It used about 15,000 tons over the same period last year and in 2016. The state also plans to spend $7 million on interstate maintenance work, $30 million for interstate upgrades, $60 million for resurfacing, and $62 million in interstate preservation. Persons can report potholes and other maintenance problems online or by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD.

