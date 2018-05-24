Shooting Of Man With Shotgun At Police Station Justified

Posted on by GregBarton

LANCASTER – Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman says a police officer was justified in shooting a man who confronted officers with a shotgun outside a township police station. Stedman said 65-year-old John Simson of East Petersburg arrived at the Manheim Township police station May 8 with the weapon, upset after being charged four days earlier with sexually assaulting a minor. He said Simson refused to comply with police commands and shot himself in the face before the officer fired a fatal single shot. He said the man had written a suicide note to his family earlier. Stedman said there was no question in his mind that “the officer was justified in what he did.”

