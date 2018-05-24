Two Aument Education Measures Pass PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved two measures sponsored by Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument that would study the effectiveness of standardized testing in schools and improve certification requirements for vocational teachers. Senate Resolution 322 would direct the Legislative Budget & Finance Committee to study the effectiveness of standardized testing, including the Keystone Exams and SATs, and their use as indicators of student academic achievement. Senate Bill 1104 would change the Pennsylvania’s burdensome and expensive certification requirements for vocational teachers more similar to mandates in other states. Currently, vocational teachers in Pennsylvania are required to take a number of classes that may have no bearing on the subjects the teacher will cover in the classroom.

