Bill Requires Carbon Monoxide Detectors In Child Care Facilities

HARRISBURG – Legislation requiring all child care facilities to install carbon monoxide detectors has passed the PA Senate. The sponsor of Senate Bill 439, Allegheny County Sen. Wayne Fontana says it makes sense to have the detectors present where children can be found. He says the cost is only between $20 and $50 for each detector. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that is produced by the incomplete burning of various fossil fuels, such as coal, wood, oil, kerosene, propane and natural gas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carbon monoxide poisoning is responsible for approximately 15,000 emergency department visits and nearly 500 deaths annually in the United States. The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

