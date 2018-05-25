Boyertown School Can Let Trans Students Use Bathroom Of Choice

PHILADELPHIA – An appeals court says the Boyertown School District can allow transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of the sex with which they identify. A panel of federal appeals judges affirmed a lower court’s ruling on Thursday in Philadelphia. Six students brought the lawsuit saying the district was violating their constitutional bodily privacy rights. Randall Wenger, Chief Council of the Independence Law Center said, “No student should be forced into an intimate setting like a locker room or shower with someone of the opposite sex. Christiana Holcomb with the Alliance Defending Freedom said, “This decision is out of step with longstanding legal protection for privacy. We will continue advocating for these young students.” Alexis Lightcap, one of the students who brought the lawsuit said, “Today’s ruling was very disappointing, and made me feel again like my voice was not heard. Every student’s privacy should be protected.”

